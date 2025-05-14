Kaka and Carlo Ancelotti to reunite?! New Brazil national team boss eager to bring AC Milan and Real Madrid legend as assistant coach
The Italian head coach wants to link up with former player Kaka, whom he managed at AC Milan, and recruit him in the assistant coach role for Brazil.
- Ancelotti to leave Madrid and join Brazil this month
- Italian boss on the lookout for additions to his coaching staff
- Wants to reunite with Kaka, whom he coached at Milan