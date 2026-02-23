Juventus turn to Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after losing faith in error-prone Michele Di Gregorio

Leading the shortlist of potential replacements is Guglielmo Vicario, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Tottenham Hotspur star has spent the last three seasons in the Premier League, establishing himself as one of Europe's most consistent performers. However, the 29-year-old is reportedly open to a return to Serie A, particularly as Spurs have struggled for silverware despite their Europa League triumph. Juve had previously flirted with the idea of signing Mike Maignan on a free transfer, but the Frenchman's contract renewal at AC Milan has closed that door, leaving Vicario as the primary target for a club desperate to restore its prestige between the sticks.

Financially, the deal appears viable within the current Juventus wage structure. Vicario currently earns approximately €4.5 million per season in London, a figure that fits comfortably into the Bianconeri's budget. Tottenham are expected to hold out for a fee between €25m and €30m, a reasonable valuation given his contract expires in 2028. However, Juve are not alone in their pursuit. Derby d'Italia rivals Inter are also monitoring the situation closely, as they prepare for life after Yann Sommer, setting the stage for a summer-long tug-of-war for the Italian international's signature.