Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli facing three-month absence as midfield crisis deepens for Luciano Spalletti

The Juventus captain sustained the injury during Sunday’s hard-fought draw against rivals AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium. Following the match, the 28-year-old underwent extensive medical examinations to determine the severity of the discomfort in his knee. The tests confirmed the worst fears for the Bianconeri medical staff, revealing a significant injury to his external meniscus that requires immediate intervention. To ensure a full recovery, the club has opted for a surgical procedure to repair the damage rather than a simple removal of the affected tissue.

According to Tuttosport, the preferred medical solution is a meniscus suture, a more solid solution but with a recovery time of at least 3 months. While this approach offers a more durable long-term outcome for the player's career, it effectively rules Locatelli out of action until the winter break.