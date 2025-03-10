'They were just mistakes' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe lifts lid on Dan Ashworth's Man Utd exit and admits Erik ten Hag contract extension was wrong decision
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed why Dan Ashworth last just five months at Manchester United and admitted a new deal for Erik ten Hag was a mistake.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ashworth left Man Utd after matter of months
- Ratcliffe says there was a lack of "chemistry"
- Admits to mistakes on Ashworth and Ten Hag