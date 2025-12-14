Getty/Goal
'Jurgen has made it clear' - Red Bull CEO responds to possibility of ex-Liverpool manager Klopp replacing under-fire Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso
Real Madrid considering Klopp as Alonso successor
Madrid’s poor run of form under Alonso has forced the club’s hierarchy to quietly evaluate alternatives as frustration grows inside the Santiago Bernabeu. Alonso has overseen a troubling stretch in which Los Blancos have dropped points in six of their last eight matches across all competitions, sparking questions about whether his project is unravelling five months into the season. Damaging losses, tactical confusion, and unflattering reports of a dressing room divided over Alonso’s methods have only magnified the scrutiny on his role.
Amid this turbulence, Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has listed Klopp among the names Madrid would consider if they decide to cut ties with Alonso in the coming weeks. Klopp, who left Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, has enjoyed a quieter lifestyle since taking over as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer in early 2025. His stature, Champions League pedigree, and history of reviving underperforming teams naturally make him the type of candidate Madrid gravitates toward in moments of crisis.
However, despite being labelled a potential option, the German quickly became the subject of speculation that was more dream than reality. Klopp has long maintained he stepped away from frontline coaching because he was "running out of energy", and nothing in his current role suggests he is eager to re-enter the high-pressure, high-expectation environment Madrid offers. The rumours gained momentum, but those close to Klopp insist the links misrepresent his intentions and current commitment.
- getty
Red Bull CEO makes it clear that Klopp will not return to coaching
Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s Global Director of Football, addressed the growing speculation directly and clarified Klopp’s stance in unequivocal fashion. "Jurgen has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be a coach at the moment," he said during an event hosted by the Leipziger Volkszeitung, making clear there is no fear within Red Bull of losing their headline figure to Madrid or anyone else. He emphasised that while Klopp may one day reconsider a return to coaching, there is no indication that such a decision is imminent.
Mintzlaff expanded further on Klopp’s current priorities, noting: "Whether that changes at some point in his life, of course, is possible. But I can see how passionate he is about this job, how many ideas he has and how much he wants to develop further. Therefore, I’m completely relaxed." The remarks underline that Klopp is deeply involved in shaping the Red Bull football ecosystem and thriving in the less exhausting demands of an executive role.
Incidentally, with Klopp preparing to work as a pundit during the 2026 World Cup and enjoying his expanded off-pitch responsibilities, Mintzlaff’s confidence reflects a level of stability Klopp has not enjoyed in years.
Real Madrid's massive struggles under Xabi Alonso
The reason Madrid have found themselves linked so aggressively with a figure like Klopp lies in the depth of their current struggles. Alonso’s return to the club as manager promised a modernised tactical approach following his remarkable success at Bayer Leverkusen, but the transition has been far more difficult than anticipated. Injuries to key defenders, including Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and Dani Carvajal, have destabilised Madrid’s structure, while Alonso’s high-pressing demands have clashed with the squad’s rhythm and conditioning.
Off the pitch, reports suggest Madrid’s senior players have grown weary of Alonso’s lengthy analysis sessions and his insistence on a high defensive line, which some feel leaves them overly exposed. The chaotic shift from Carlo Ancelotti’s player-friendly, man-management ethos to Alonso’s systematic, detail-heavy style has not been universally embraced. With player dissatisfaction reportedly rising and results deteriorating, the situation bears all the hallmarks of a Madrid project approaching breaking point.
Within this context, Klopp’s name inevitably surfaced because he represents both tactical clarity and a commanding personality capable of controlling a restless dressing room. Madrid’s leadership has historically pursued managers of Klopp’s stature in times of turmoil, even if the probability of landing them is slim. But unlike other elite coaches who remain in the cycle of opportunities, Klopp has removed himself from that carousel entirely, making his candidacy more symbolic than realistic.
- Getty Images
Klopp to continue his job as Red Bull's Global Director of Football
Madrid must now decide whether Alonso deserves more time to steady the team or whether the situation demands swift intervention before the season slips further away. With the club still within touching distance of leaders Barcelona, a resurgence could buy Alonso breathing room, but sources in Spain suggest that upcoming fixtures will be critical in determining his fate. Los Blancos know that hesitation can be costly, yet finding a suitable replacement mid-season, not least one willing to assume the pressure, remains a challenge.
For Klopp, the immediate future is far more serene. His role with Red Bull continues to absorb his energy and creativity, and there is no indication that Madrid’s struggles, or Liverpool’s recent turbulence, will tempt him back to the touchline. He remains clear that rest and long-term planning take precedence over the relentless intensity of management.
Advertisement