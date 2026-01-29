Jurgen Klopp set to make emotional Anfield return alongside Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish

When Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 from Borussia Dortmund, the Reds were a side a long way away from challenging for Premier League titles. By the time he left, his Liverpool team had become champions of England, of Europe, and even the world. His 'heavy metal' high-octane football brought Liverpool huge success and restored their place as one of the biggest clubs on the planet. And when he bid farewell at Anfield in May 2024, it was an emotional occasion.

He told those inside the stadium: "People told me that I turned them from doubters into believers. That's not true. You did it. That is a big difference. Nobody tells you to stop believing. This club is in a better moment than a long time. We have this wonderful stadium, wonderful training centre and you - the superpower of world football. Wow.

“I saw a lot of people crying and it will happen to me tonight because I will miss people. But change is good. You never know what to expect but if you go with the right attitude into that then everything will be fine because the basics are 100 per cent there. You go full-throttle into it and welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all in from the first day. When it is hard, you keep believing and you push the team. I am one of you now. I love you to bits. I will never walk alone again. Thank you. You are the best people in the world. Thank you!”