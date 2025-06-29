Jurgen Klopp reveals why he may never return to football management as former Liverpool boss makes not 'normal' claim J. Klopp Liverpool Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has cast serious doubt over his return to football management, admitting he no longer craves the high-pressure life of a head coach. The former Liverpool boss, now enjoying a more balanced lifestyle, revealed that his time in the dugout took him "too far away from a normal life" and says he doesn’t miss the game in the way many expected.