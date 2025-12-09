Getty
Jurgen Klopp in line to take managerial reins at Real Madrid as Xabi Alonso loses the dressing room after miserable run
Bernabeu hierarchy convene for emergency talks
Madrid’s loss on Sunday night, compounded by two red cards and fury in the stands, has triggered alarm among the club’s leadership. Having taken just six points from a possible 15 in their last five La Liga games, the Spanish giants, who were five points clear at the summit after beating Barcelona in late October, now sit four points behind their eternal rivals.
According toEl Mundo, Real Madrid officials convened an emergency meeting after the match, one that reportedly stretched until 1 am. The club’s hierarchy was split: some urged immediate dismissal, while others argued for granting Alonso one final opportunity to steady the team during Wednesday’s crucial Champions League fixture against Manchester City. What is becoming increasingly clear, however, is that patience is scarce inside the Bernabeu. Senior figures are troubled by what they see as a weakening connection between Alonso and key members of the dressing room. While club officials do not place all the blame on the 44-year-old, there is growing dissatisfaction with both the team’s performances and what one insider described as a confused identity on the pitch.
Klopp’s name resurfaces as Madrid assess options
Though Klopp has repeatedly stated he is no longer interested in full-time coaching, his name has resurfaced in Madrid circles. Some within the club view him as the type of commanding figure capable of re-establishing authority in a fractured squad. His decision to join Red Bull in January drew stinging criticism, with many highlighting the contradiction between his past critiques of multi-club ownership models and his new position within one. It has been widely reported that his contract contains an escape clause allowing him to apply for the German national team role if it becomes available. But whether similar provisions exist for club jobs, such as Real Madrid, is unknown. One source close to Klopp told The Athletic that he is "happy" in his current role, though few believe the door to a major European job is ever truly closed.
Zidane and Arbeloa also under consideration
Club favourites Alvaro Arbeloa and Zinedine Zidane are also admired by the Madrid hierarchy. Arbeloa, who oversees Real Madrid Castilla, fits the profile of a young coach steeped in the club’s culture. Zidane, meanwhile, maintains enormous affection from Florentino Perez after winning three consecutive Champions League titles. However, reports in France indicate he remains committed to pursuing the national team job should it become vacant. Madrid turned to Zidane for a second time in similar circumstances in 2019 after the short-lived reigns of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari. Yet this time, his availability, and more importantly, his willingness to be back at the Bernabeu dugout, is far from assured.
Crucial UCL night awaits at the Bernabeu
Wednesday’s continental tie against City now carries immense weight for Alonso’s future, one that may determine whether Madrid make a managerial change before the winter break. All eyes will be on the crowd. The reception Alonso and his players receive could speak volumes about how much faith remains in this project. It's wait-and-watch time for the Real Madrid board.
