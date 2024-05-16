Maddison KloppGetty
Danny Ryan

'Now I don't like James Maddison' - Jurgen Klopp jokingly explains why he holds grudge against Tottenham star

Premier LeagueJuergen KloppLiverpoolTottenhamJames Maddison

Jurgen Klopp humorously said he doesn't like James Maddison due to an incident in the 2018/19 Premier League title race.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Maddison could not stop Kompany's famous goal
  • Liverpool failed to win title with 97 points
  • Only lost one game all season
Article continues below

Editors' Picks