Jurgen Klopp 'exactly what Germany need' as ex-Liverpool coach takes charge of national team after terminating Red Bull contract

Klopp said the Germany job carries unique significance and revealed his ambitions for the team. He said: "The national team can unite us Germans like almost nothing else. That's precisely what makes this task so special for me. I'm grateful for everything I've experienced and learned at Red Bull over the past year and a half, and for the openness that made this agreement possible.

"Now I'm looking forward to this special challenge in German football, which we will approach together with humility and patience: developing a team that fights for each other, that enjoys playing football, and behind which the people of our country can rally with complete conviction."