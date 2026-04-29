Jurgen Klopp insists Florian Wirtz has 'shown how good he can be in difficult season' as he backs Liverpool star for 'fantastic' World Cup with Germany

Wirtz has experienced a mixed first year in the Premier League. While some pundits have been quick to criticise the 22-year-old, he has provided undeniable flashes of brilliance that suggest he is adapting to the demands of English football. The German international enjoyed a particularly encouraging spell between December and January, netting five goals and providing three assists in 15 games.

For Germany, Wirtz has become an indispensable figure in Julian Nagelsmann’s tactical setup. He has started every match for the national team over the last year, including a dominant performance against Switzerland where he registered two goals and two assists.