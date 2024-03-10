'100 per cent a penalty' - Jurgen Klopp fumes at controversial Jeremy Doku decision as Liverpool boss insists foul on Alexis Mac Allister was 'clear to people with iPads' after Man City escape Anfield with point
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has unleashed his frustration at the decision not to award his team a penalty late on against Manchester City.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Klopp is angry at decision
- Doku appeared to foul Mac Allister
- Liverpool & City draw to leave Arsenal top