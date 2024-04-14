'Feels really, really rubbish' - Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool suffered Europa League 'hangover' against Crystal Palace as shock defeat hands title race initiative to Man City & Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp slammed his Liverpool team's performance as they went down 1-0 against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.
- Klopp left devastated after Palace defeat
- Admitted hangover of Atalanta loss affected performance
- Two points behind Manchester City now