Can Julián Quiñones, Raúl Jiménez and Edson Alvarez Deliver? Five Keys to Mexico vs South Korea

Back in 2024, El Tri defeated the USMNT 2-0 at Estadio Akron with goals from Raúl Jiménez and César "Chino" Huerta. That night settled more than a friendly. It confirmed Jiménez as Mexico's attacking reference point, strengthened the idea that Johan Vásquez and César Montes could become the team's central defensive foundation, and pushedRoberto "Piojo" Alvaradocloser to becoming one of Aguirre's most trusted players.

Since then, other names have emerged. Álvaro Fidalgo has given Mexico more control in midfield. Julián Quiñones has brought a different edge to the attack. Brian Gutiérrez has added another creative layer. Now, against South Korea, Mexico will get a clearer measure of how much it has grown since that friendly against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Mexico and South Korea have met twice before in World Cup play, and both matches ended in El Tri victories: 3-1 in 1998 and 2-1 in 2018. The third meeting arrives with both teams carrying momentum after winning their Group A openers.

Aguirre insisted after the win over South Africa that first place is not an obsession.

"We're not obsessed with finishing first in the group," Aguirre said. "Right now, the only thing we're focused on is the match against South Korea. It's not important, nor is it our priority. We'll try to be better than South Korea, take it one step at a time, and see what the future holds for us. Ambitions and dreams have no limits."

But the table says otherwise. A loss or draw would complicate Mexico's path, and the possibility of playing a Round of 32 or Round of 16 match at Estadio Azteca would lose some of its shine. A win in Guadalajara would put El Tri on six points, all but securing a place in the next round and giving Aguirre's side a head start in the race for first place in the group.

Here are GOAL's five keys to watch as Mexico and South Korea meet at Estadio Akron.