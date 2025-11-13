AFP
Julian Nagelsmann called out for Leroy Sane treatment as ex-Bayern Munich director and former coach stand up for 'very sensitive' winger
Nagelsmann's public warning to Sane
One of the surprises in the Germany squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia was the return of Sane. Having signed for reigning Super Lig champions Galatasaray after leaving Bayern Munich as a free agent over the summer, the call-up marked his first inclusion in the national team squad since the Nations League Finals in June. However, Nagelsmann publicly warned the 29-year-old that he won't get many opportunities if he fails to grab them.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Nagelsmann said: "If we had six or seven players to choose from in that position, then it would be significantly more difficult for him. He knows that there aren't an unlimited number of opportunities to prove himself at the national team level. I told him that openly."
However, the 38-year-old manager recognised and acknowledged an improvement in Sane's performances over the past few months. "Profile-wise, he has everything we need in that position. That's why he has this opportunity now," he said.
"His scoring rate and performances have improved significantly compared to the beginning, both in the Super Lig and in the Champions League. But he still has steps to take to improve even further – both here and at the club."
Former Bundesliga coach defends Sane after Nagelsmann's comments
Jens Keller, former Stuttgart, Schalke and Union Berlin head coach, was not too pleased with Nagelsmann's comments at the press conference this week. The former defender also believes Sane "brings something special" to the German national team.
"I suspect Julian Nagelsmann wanted to provoke him, but I would have handled it differently," Keller told Sky Sport. "It's not my style to communicate publicly and increase the pressure like that. Leroy may be a laid-back guy, but he's also very sensitive."
Keller, who guided Sane to his professional debut in 2014, says he’s unsure whether public criticism benefits the player’s performance. He explains that Sane “used to need a talking-to now and then," but not in public. "You can tell him your opinion in private, and he accepts it.”
The 54-year-old also defended Sane from the criticism by adding that "if he doesn't perform well, it's almost always viewed quite critically. But he also played some great games for Bayern last season." For Keller, there is "hardly anyone in Germany who has such a good left foot, such speed, who goes deep and demands the ball."
He also referred to Nagelsmann's comments about Sane back in August, where he pointed out that the ex-Manchester City and Schalke star is now plying a trade in a league that has lower standards. "Ultimately, he plays for a top Turkish club and in the Champions League. I don't know what's so bad about that," Keller pointed out. "That's also my conviction because he still brings something special. As a person, he's an incredibly good guy, I like him very much. Leroy would always be there for me."
Former Bayern director Matthias Sammer agrees that Nagelsmann's method may not be ideal, saying: "My experience is that individualists need love, need so much love that it causes a clash. That's just the way it is. "
Ex-Bayern star becoming impactful for Galatasaray
After a slow start with the Turkish heavyweights, Sane is showing signs of nearing his best. The German international has often been scrutinised for his unimpressive displays and lack of impact with Gala, with former player Alparslan Erdem even warning Sane to "get his head straight first" if he doesn't want to be unsuccessful like ex-Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech.
However, he seems to have found his rhythm, scoring three goals and delivering as many assists in 15 games across Super Lig and the Champions League. "I had to settle in first. I had an adjustment period, so things didn't quite go as planned on the pitch at the beginning," Sane admitted to Sky recently. "I had to get to know my teammates, and they had to get to know me, how to interact on the pitch, how to play together. That took a little while. But now, in the last few games, I'm very happy with my performances and how I've played. I want to carry this momentum forward and keep going."
Sane determined to play at the 2026 World Cup
Sane previously discussed his relationship with Nagelsmann, assuring that there was no bad blood between them. "Julian Nagelsmann and I have a very good relationship; we get along really well and had good exchanges and discussions during the last training courses," he said. "I’m grateful to him for that. Of course, I hope that when things are going well for me again, I’ll be invited back. I want to repay that trust with my performance – he’s always supported me, and I’m grateful for that."
Sane also expressed his determination to fight for his spot at next year's World Cup, saying: "The World Cup is a big goal for me – the biggest event in football. I’ll do everything I can to perform at my best and show that Julian Nagelsmann has to take me. I certainly hope we have a great tournament together."
