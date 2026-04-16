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'Stupid of me... I'm sorry' - Julian Nagelsmann issues apology to one of his own Germany players after advice from wife Lena
Tactical critique turns personal
Following Germany’s narrow 2-1 friendly victory over Ghana, Nagelsmann sparked a media storm by questioning Undav’s level of involvement despite the forward scoring the winning goal. The manager suggested that while the 29-year-old was effective as a late impact substitute against tired legs, he would struggle to maintain that influence if he started matches. This sparked a debate regarding Undav's role in the squad, given his scintillating Bundesliga form which includes 18 goals and five assists this season.
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Nagelsmann admits public error
The Germany coach has now revealed that he felt compelled to seek out the striker to make amends after reflecting on his delivery during the post-match press conference. Nagelsmann acknowledged that his frustration with repetitive questioning led to a lapse in judgement regarding how he addressed a player’s limitations in public.
Speaking to MagentaTV about the private phone call he made to the Stuttgart man, Nagelsmann said: “It was not right, and in the way it was phrased, it was far too blunt for the public. I said: ‘That was stupid of me, I’m sorry.' It was an unnecessary comment, and I apologised directly to Deniz the next day. Thankfully he accepted it, and everything is completely fine between us. I had been a bit triggered in the moment by many repeated questions about the same topic.”
A wife’s influence
Undav’s case for a more prominent role has been bolstered by his impressive international record of four goals in just seven caps since his debut against France. Nagelsmann admitted that his wife, Lena, played a key role in his decision to apologise, acting as a sounding board for his public conduct.
While he previously hinted that Undav’s substitute status was fixed, the manager has now opened the door for a change in hierarchy, adding: “She is someone who reflects me very well and naturally tells me straight to my face when something wasn’t good. For example, Deniz Undav. I told her I would call him, and she said, 'yes, I would advise you to do that as well.' That sums it up. It (Undav's role) can always change – but that applies not only to Deniz, but to all players."
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Battle for the starting berth
Undav’s clinical form for club and country has placed immense pressure on Nagelsmann to reconsider his tactical blueprint. Germany will ramp up their preparations with friendlies against Finland in late May and the United States on June 6, serving as a definitive audition for Undav to prove he can lead the line for a full 90 minutes. These fixtures will be the final test before Die Mannschaft begin their World Cup Group E campaign, where they are set to face Curacao, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador.