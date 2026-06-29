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'If you lose, everything is sh*t' – Defiant Julian Nagelsmann fires back at Germany critics ahead of World Cup knockout tie
Pressure mounting after Ecuador slip
After a stellar run of 11 consecutive victories, Germany were brought back down to earth with a thud following a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in their final group outing at the World Cup. The result sparked a wave of criticism across Germany, with fans and pundits alike questioning Nagelsmann’s tactical choices and squad rotation.
Speaking at a press conference in Foxborough, Boston, ahead of Monday's round of 32 encounter, Nagelsmann offered a characteristically honest take on the volatility of tournament football. "If you win, everything is good. If you lose, everything is sh*t," he told reporters.
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Addressing the personal scrutiny
Despite the noise back home regarding his starting line-ups and communication style, the 38-year-old - who took charge of Germany in September 2023, leading them through Euro 2024 on home soil before a quarter-final exit against Spain - insists he is not feeling a personal burden to prove his doubters wrong. When asked how the current pressure affects him personally, Nagelsmann remained composed, stating: "What that does to me personally? It's like with any human being. You can answer that for yourself. And then I think everything has been said."
The former Bayern Munich boss was quick to shift the focus away from his own reputation and back to the collective goals of a squad desperate to overcome the bitter disappointments of recent World Cups, where Germany suffered back-to-back group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022.
"It's not about me," he added. "It's only about the team and our success. That we collectively take the very good togetherness onto the pitch and do everything we can to be successful."
Nagelsmann maintained that he feels no "obligation to prove" himself to the nation, but rather only to his players, who he believes are still on the right track despite the recent setback.
Tactical tweaks on the horizon
The inclusion of Leon Goretzka has been a major talking point in the build-up to the Paraguay game, especially with the physicality the South Americans are expected to bring to the pitch. Germany reached this stage after topping their group with six points, securing emphatic wins over Curacao (7-1) and Ivory Coast (2-1) before their recent slip-up against Ecuador. Moving forward, Nagelsmann confirmed that he is weighing up his options but kept his cards close to his chest. "There are tactical considerations to change a little bit - but also the approach to leave everything identical," he explained.
There is positive news on the injury front with Nathaniel Brown expected to return to the starting XI after missing the Ecuador game due to muscular problems. However, questions remain over whether Joshua Kimmich will remain at right-back or move into the engine room, and whether Deniz Undav has done enough to earn a start in the frontline, especially after netting three goals despite only coming off the bench in the first three matches.
Nagelsmann is purposely staying vague to keep his opponents guessing: "It's also about not making the opposing coach's job any easier than it absolutely has to be."
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No room for error against Paraguay
While Germany enter the tie as favourites, Nagelsmann is under no illusions about the threat posed by Paraguay, knowing there is absolutely no room for error in this round of 32 clash; a victory would set up a blockbuster round of 16 tie against either 2018 champions and 2022 runners-up France or Sweden, who face each other this week. A premature exit against the South American underdogs would likely turn the current sparks of criticism into a full-blown firestorm regarding his job security. For the first time since their 2014 triumph, Germany are in the knockout stages of a World Cup, and the expectations are sky-high.