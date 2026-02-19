(C)Getty images
Julian Alvarez reveals stance on Premier League return as Arsenal target former Man City forward
Alvarez makes Spanish preference clear
Madrid forward Alvarez has reportedly clarified his transfer preference following heavy speculation regarding a return to England. The former Manchester City ace was rumoured to be considering a move to Arsenal last month and is reportedly valued at approximately £87 million. The Gunners are believed to be one of several Premier League clubs keen on the 26-year-old World Cup winner, alongside Chelsea and Manchester United. However, recent reports suggest that the Argentine is not necessarily looking for a flight back to the United Kingdom just yet.
Spanish publication Sport claim Alvarez would favour a switch to Barcelona if he were to depart Diego Simeone's outfit. Despite significant attention from English sides, it is suggested that the forward would prefer to remain in Spain. While this represents a blow to Arsenal’s hopes of landing a proven clinical finisher, Barcelona’s well-documented difficulty in meeting high transfer valuations could still offer the Gunners encouragement. Meanwhile, Atletico have reportedly moved to protect their asset by offering him a new contract to ward off suitors, even though his current agreement is set to run until 2030.
Atletico stand firm on Alvarez future
Despite the persistent noise surrounding a potential move to the Emirates Stadium or Camp Nou, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has moved to shut down any talk of a departure. Speaking to Egyptian broadcaster Win Win, Cerezo stated: "Julian is a player under contract with Atletico Madrid and he is happy. No one from Barca has officially contacted us about signing him, and that's all there is to it." This defiant message to Barcelona suggests that Los Colchoneros have no interest in selling their marquee signing, regardless of his recent goal drought in La Liga.
Diego Simeone has also jumped to the defence of his star man, who has struggled for form over the winter months. When questioned about the Argentine's lack of goals, a frustrated Simeone fired back: "Seriously? Are you seriously asking me that? The truth is that Julian Alvarez speaks for himself, because of the name he has, the authority he carries, and the career he’s built, right?" While the goals have dried up since November, the manager’s faith remains unshaken.
Gunners track Inter sensation
In a similar fashion, Inter are reportedly planning to stop Arsenal from making an approach for young striker Pio Esposito. The 20-year-old is experiencing a breakthrough campaign at Inter, recording seven goals and six assists each in 32 matches. Esposito was elevated to Inter's senior squad following his fruitful loan stint at Spezia and the Italy international's displays have apparently not escaped notice from the scouting department at the Emirates Stadium.
Italian outlet Tuttosport reports that Inter are working to extend the forward's contract following attention from Arsenal. The Italian outfit have already demonstrated their determination to retain the highly-regarded striker. Having seen his value skyrocket over the last 12 months, the Nerazzurri are desperate to tie him down to a long-term deal to ward off interest from the Premier League's elite. For Arsenal, Esposito fits the profile of a young, high-ceiling talent ready to explode.
Arsenal wary in Tudor’s first test
Arsenal are hoping to give a baptism of fire to Igor Tudor in his inaugural match as Tottenham coach, with Spurs aiming to disrupt their rivals' title aspirations. Amidst the hunt for domestic glory, the north London giants are keeping a close eye on the market to bolster their attacking options. One name that has consistently surfaced is former Manchester City star Alvarez, who swapped the Etihad for life under Simeone at Atletico Madrid.
