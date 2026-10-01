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Life in the post-Messi era! Alvarez and Lautaro combine as Scaloni unlocks double strike threat
Scaloni fields rare Alvarez and Lautaro partnership in post-Messi era
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni opted for a dual-striker setup in Wednesday's 4-0 international friendly win over Bolivia, deploying Julian Alvarez alongside Lautaro Martinez. The fixture at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium marked the eleventh time the pair have started together in the post-Messi era, with all appearances occurring in matches without Lionel Messi.
Martinez positioned himself closer to the penalty box, while Alvarez dropped deeper to link play and provide passing options.
The coordinated tactical movement bore fruit in the 18th minute when Martinez fired a right-footed shot past Guillermo Viscarra to break the deadlock.
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Statistical impact highlights complementary forward roles
Martinez celebrated his opening goal with Alvarez, marking his 18th international strike for Argentina. The finish placed the Inter Milan striker third on the country's all-time scoring list, trailing only Messi and Gabriel Batistuta.
Alvarez heavily influenced build-up play, completing 33 of his 39 passes in the attacking third with an 85 per cent accuracy rate.
Martinez completed 24 of 30 attempted passes, maintaining an 80 per cent accuracy rate while applying constant pressure on Bolivia's defensive line.
Scaloni addresses tactical balance and selection responsibilities
Speaking after the match, Scaloni explained why Alvarez and Martinez do not regularly feature as a starting pair. The head coach emphasized that maintaining structural equilibrium remains paramount, particularly when controlling possession against high-calibre opponents.
Scaloni took personal responsibility for past tactical setups where one striker was benched.
"There's a balance that can't be broken," Scaloni explained. "When you have the ball, when you dominate, we think that balance is broken when they're on the pitch, but that doesn't mean it's always the case. Unfortunately, sometimes one of them hasn't played, and that's my responsibility."
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Argentina evaluate post-Messi options ahead of Burkina Faso clash
Martinez exited the match in the 73rd minute for Jose Lopez, while Alvarez completed the full 90 minutes, shifting out wide during the closing stages. Scaloni views having two world-class central forwards as an asset rather than a selection dilemma as Argentina build for the future.
The coaching staff prepare the squad for Thursday's second friendly against Burkina Faso.
Argentina seek to refine their post-Messi attacking fluidity in their ongoing home window.
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