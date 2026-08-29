Julian Alvarez set deadline by Atletico Madrid as striker remains 'confused' over Arsenal & Barcelona transfer saga

The hierarchy at Atletico Madrid has grown weary of the ongoing speculation surrounding their star forward and, according to Sky Sports, has set a deadline of Sunday for the player to commit to his future. Despite heavy interest from abroad, the club firmly ruled out a domestic move, stating in a sharp response that there is a 'zero per cent chance' of selling him to Barca. Labeling themselves as the 'only victims' harmed both financially and socially by a campaign of lies, Atletico emphasized that the situation is no longer about money, but about dignity.

CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has also spoken out about the toll the situation is taking on the striker, who has not trained for several days. Gil Marin explained: '[Julian] is really struggling. There were people who misled him, who left him confused, and the truth is that I deeply regret it. I know him, I've been working with him for some time, and he is a great person, a great professional and an excellent footballer. He is completely confused and, at the moment, he is going through a very difficult situation, both personally and professionally.'