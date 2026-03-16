Atletico Madrid ace Julian Alvarez told why he should make transfer move to Chelsea over Arsenal

Speaking to talkSPORT Bet Casino, former Scotland star Ally McCoist provided a comprehensive breakdown of why Stamford Bridge represents a more logical destination for Alvarez. McCoist argued that the "phenomenal" depth at Arsenal would inevitably lead to the same rotational frustrations the forward experienced in Manchester.

"I think he's got a better chance of playing more regularly at Chelsea, to tell you the truth, than he would at Arsenal. The squad at Arsenal is phenomenal," McCoist explained. “They're playing Kai Havertz, sometimes as a false nine, Gabriel Jesus is through the middle, and Leandro Trossard has played there. Alvarez is a real talent. As I say, it would surprise me to see him coming back. But in terms of where he went, I think he'd probably get more game time.”