Jude Bellingham looks like a World Cup bench-warmer under headstrong Thomas Tuchel: Winners and losers as Real Madrid star is made to wait for a start while Nico O'Reilly and Ezri Konsa stake claims in Serbia win

So long as Morgan Rogers is starting games as England's No.10, we have to lump these two together. That role should be theirs to lose, yet now it's up to them to win it back off the Aston Villa sensation.

When Tuchel's starting XI was leaked a few hours before kick-off on Thursday, the headline news was the absence of both Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, with Rogers continuing in a midfield three alongside Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson. The England boss had already claimed he saw the snubbed duo as attacking midfielders rather than wide options, so this sent a clear warning to them - show the country why you should be playing from minute one.

Perhaps Bellingham's prospects are looking a little brighter given when he was introduced from the bench, he was the one to go into the No.10 position, while Foden went up front in place of Harry Kane. They both played a part in Eze's clinching goal, with the Real Madrid man powering his way up the pitch and feeding the Manchester City star, who in turn shifted possession for the Arsenal favourite to expertly place in the top corner.

When asked by ITV how he thought he did as an impact sub, Foden replied: "I thought I did well, created some chances, unlucky not to put a few away. Overall I think I have to be happy with the impact I did today." He also admitted he would accept coming off the bench if that appeased Tuchel, but there will come a point where these two players - one who was on the Ballon d'Or podium 12 months ago, the other the PFA Players' Player of the Year shortly before that - will be demanding more. An England manager can only hold back that tide for so long.