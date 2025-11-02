Jude Bellingham 'takes his hair very seriously' as Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals Real Madrid duo regularly fly in barber from UK

Footballers are well known for getting their haircuts regularly and many keep the same barber for years, even when moving clubs. In an interview with Amazon, Alexander-Arnold revealed that he and Bellingham choose to fly their barber out to Madrid regularly. This means that the pair, who get their hair cut almost weekly, are consistently forking out for return flights to and from the Spanish capital for their trusted man.

The actions of the Los Blancos pair are not uncommon. Earlier this year, popular Premier League barber Senyo revealed that former Chelsea midfielder Ramires had him fly from London to China every month to give his hair a trim.

He explained: "People didn't understand it. But you know when you're quite particular about the person who cuts your hair, sometimes it is impossible to just get anyone to do it. It is the relationship you build with these boys, the trust that you build, once they recommend you that means that you're official."