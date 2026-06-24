Explained: Why Jude Bellingham was NOT shown red card for covering his mouth when talking to Jordan Ayew during England's World Cup draw with Ghana

The controversy surrounding Bellingham stems from a recently introduced regulation for the 2026 World Cup, which mandates that a player can be sent off if they deliberately hide their mouth when speaking to an opponent. This move was championed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino following an incident involving Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, who received a six-match ban for homophobic conduct earlier this year.

The rule was designed to ensure accountability and respect on the pitch. Infantino noted: "It's about respect. It's about the example that we should give. If you have nothing to hide, you don't cover your mouth when you speak to somebody. The rules have been made very clear to everyone."