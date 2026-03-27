'I've never felt so much pain!' - Jude Bellingham made mistake delaying shoulder surgery as Real Madrid star admits fears affected his performances

Bellingham missed the first few months of the current season after undergoing an operation during the summer. Persistent injuries had caused issues for the England international during his time at Dortmund and in his debut season in Spain, and he has admitted that his fears of another dislocation affected his game.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Bellingham recalled the moment he fell to the ground and dislocated his shoulder against Rayo Vallecano in November 2023, describing the "agonising" 90 seconds it took for medics to reset the joint. He said: “Everything started on the day of the game against Rayo. It was the most painful sensation I had ever been through until that moment—I’ve never felt so much pain. I felt like an eternity passed until they put it back in for me, and it was only 90 seconds from when they entered the pitch until it was back in place. Previously, I had been able to put it back in myself whenever it came out.”