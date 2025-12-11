Jude Bellingham admits Real Madrid must 'take a bit of sh*t on the chin' after damaging Man City defeat leaves Xabi Alonso in perilous position

Pressure continues to build on Blancos boss Xabi Alonso as a result of that European setback, with it being suggested that the World Cup winner - who only returned to Madrid over the summer - is already fighting to save his job.

He is said to endure a strained relationship with a number of senior stars, including former Ballon d’Or contender Vinicius Junior. Quizzed on whether he still has faith in his beleaguered manager, Bellingham told TNT Sports: “One hundred per cent. The manager has been great. I personally have a great relationship with him and I know a lot of the lads do too.

“After that first run of games where we drew a few, we had some really great conversations internally and felt we'd put that form behind us but the last couple of games we've let ourselves down again. No one is downing tools, no one is complaining and moaning and thinking the season is over. We will have to take a bit of the sh*t on the chin, keep fighting and bouncing forward.”

