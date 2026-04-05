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Jude Bellingham to be benched for Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich amid injury concerns
Bellingham set for bench role
Real Madrid face a daunting task as they welcome Bayern Munich to Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.
However, Los Blancos are expected to be without Bellingham in their starting lineup, with reports from OK Diario suggesting the midfielder is still lacking the necessary match fitness to compete at the highest intensity from the opening whistle.
The English superstar has been the focal point of Madrid's season, but his recent lack of rhythm has become a major concern for the coaching staff. For the encounter this Tuesday, he will not be a starter.
And the fact is that his lack of rhythm is still significant, forcing Alvaro Arbeloa to look at alternative options in his midfield diamond to ensure the team can compete with the German giants.
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Militao ready for defensive return
While the news surrounding Bellingham is discouraging, there is a silver lining for the Spanish giants in the form of Eder Militao. The Brazilian defender has successfully navigated a long road to recovery following a serious muscular injury to his biceps femoris with involvement of the proximal tendon.
Although he could have returned sooner, the medical staff opted for a cautious approach to ensure he reached one hundred percent fitness.
The defender proved his readiness during a 30-minute cameo against Mallorca, where he not only looked sharp defensively but also managed to get on the scoresheet. If there are no setbacks, he will form in the centre of the defense together with Rudiger.
Arbeloa faces selection headache
Following the shock loss to Mallorca, Arbeloa is under pressure to find the right balance for the visit of Bayern. With Bellingham expected to miss out on a starting berth, the tactical dilemma revolves around who will fill the creative void.
Arda Guler and Thiago Pitarch are the primary candidates to take over the mantle in the attacking midfield roles as Madrid look to secure a first-leg advantage.
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Pressure mounts at the Bernabeu
The stakes could not be higher for Real Madrid as they pivot from domestic disappointment to European ambition. The clash with Bayern Munich represents a crossroads in their season, with the threat of a "blank" year looming large.
The goal is simple: secure a result that puts them in a strong position for the return leg at the Allianz Arena in one week's time. Arbeloa spoke of the need for focus after the Mallorca defeat, stating: "I need the players to think about Tuesday."