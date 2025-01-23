Jude Bellingham matches magical Lionel Messi in Champions League! Real Madrid superstar emulates Barcelona icon but Kylian Mbappe’s remarkable record remains intact
Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has matched Champions League numbers posted by Lionel Messi, but Kylian Mbappe’s record remains intact.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England star has reached 24 goal contributions
- Same number Argentine icon posted at 21 years of age
- Mbappe tops the charts with 37 goal involvements