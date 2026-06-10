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'Shouldn't be a debate!' - Jude Bellingham is England's 'best player' and 'has to start' at 2026 World Cup, insists Micah Richards
Richards demands 'superstar' treatment for Bellingham
As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup intensifies, the debate surrounding England's optimal attacking configuration has reached fever pitch. Speaking on Netflix's The Rest Is Football, former Man City defender Richards was emphatic about where Bellingham sits in the pecking order, regardless of the tactical dilemmas facing the coaching staff.
"In terms of big moments, Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid, Champions League winner - when England were down in other tournaments, he's been the guy," Richards said. "He's had the personality to step up in big moments… We've got a genuine superstar… it shouldn't even be a debate. He's the best player. He has to start." His view was seconded by Gary Lineker, who noted that to win major honours, a team needs a player capable of making a "massive difference."
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The Rogers challenge
While the pundits are clamouring for Bellingham, the reality on the training pitch has been slightly more complicated. Since Tuchel took charge in January 2025, Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has emerged as a serious contender for the number 10 role. Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer acknowledged this shift in momentum, noting that Rogers has played a "huge part" in England's recent success and suggested the manager is right to lean on the in-form Villa man. Rogers has featured in almost every game under the German tactician, and this internal competition has created a fascinating dilemma for Tuchel, who must decide between the established global icon and the rising star of the Premier League.
Rogers defends England's 'golden boy'
Despite being the man tipped to take Bellingham's spot, Rogers himself has nothing but admiration for his international teammate. The Villa attacker speaks out against the criticism often aimed at Bellingham's on-field persona, stating: "He’s one of the best players in the world… Sometimes people can misinterpret the way he comes across.
"He's got the biggest drive to win I've ever met in my life. He wouldn't be where he is, playing for Real Madrid, competing in the biggest games in football, without the character, without the personality. It's a bit strange, because he is our golden boy, he's the one that we should be cherishing, and pointing to the world that this is our player."
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Tuchel's selection headache
The manager has already proven that he is not afraid to ruffle feathers, famously demanding a high level of discipline and tactical adherence. While he has praised Bellingham's "decisiveness and bite," the former Chelsea boss has also made it clear that no player is bigger than the collective system.
Building on this squad-first mentality, Tuchel confirmed that even the Real Madrid star faces a genuine battle for his place: "He is one of the starters, he knows he is one of the starters, but we have 14 or 15 potential starters. These roles can always change, but at the moment I think there are 14 or 15 proper starters and Jude is one of them."
With England set to face Costa Rica in their final preparations, the battle for spots remains wide open. However, Rogers remains adamant that the two can coexist in the same team, stating: "I think we can definitely play together. I'd love to play together. I want to play with England's best players. He's right at the front of that and someone that I've always wanted to play with from a very young age, and that's no different now." Whether Tuchel agrees and finds a way to shoehorn both into his World Cup plans remains the biggest question of the summer.