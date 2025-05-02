'It's just wrong!' - Jude Bellingham labelled a 'disappointment' and told to learn from Lamine Yamal as Graeme Souness left in awe of Barcelona star after masterclass against Inter

Jude Bellingham has been labelled a "disappointment" by Graeme Souness and is told to learn from Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bellingham has had a lacklustre campaign

Failed to repeat the heroics of his debut season

Souness believes he should take a leaf out of Yamal's book Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱