Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Adidas Y-3Getty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Jude Bellingham sends cheeky nod to new Adidas Y-3 collection as he dons special Real Madrid fourth kit & Predator boots in victory over Athletic Club

Jude BellinghamReal MadridReal Madrid vs Athletic ClubAthletic ClubLaLiga

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham donned Los Blancos' special Adidas and Y-3 fourth kit and made a cheeky reference to the collaboration on Instagram.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bellingham makes cheeky nod to Y-3 collab
  • Real Madrid donned special collaboration kit
  • Englishman also wore limited edition Predators

Editors' Picks