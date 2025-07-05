Nico Williams Jude Bellingham GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Jude Bellingham gives brutal response to news Nico Williams has snubbed a move to Barcelona in favour of Athletic Club stay

J. BellinghamN. WilliamsTransfersBarcelonaReal MadridLaLigaAthletic Club

Jude Bellingham gave a brutal response as Nico Williams snubbed a move to Barcelona in favour of an Athletic Club stay. The Spanish winger infuriated the Camp Nou hierarchy after choosing loyalty over glamour after he turned down a high-profile move to the Blaugranas and instead penned a long-term extension with his boyhood club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Williams was a long-term target for Barcelona
  • Winger turned them down despite being in advanced talks
  • Signed a 10-year extension with Athletic Club
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱