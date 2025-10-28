Jude Bellingham allegedly aimed brutal dig at Barcelona after clash with Pedri during Real Madrid's Clasico win

The latest Clasico was an incident-packed match for Bellingham, who was at the heart of everything Real Madrid did well, but he was also been embroiled in off-the-ball incidents, which have detracted from his fine performance. The England international was caught on camera making a lewd gesture, pointing toward his crotch while sticking out his tongue in front of supporters. The incident quickly spread across social media, drawing comparisons to the same gesture Bellingham made at Euro 2024 after scoring for England against Slovakia, for which UEFA issued him a £25,000 fine and a suspended one-match ban.

And there was another incident, involving Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal, who, just days before the massive clash, angered Real players by saying, "yes, they steal, they complain all the time", on Twitch. Hours after the game, Bellingham took to Instagram to share some photographs from the match, and in the caption, the England star took an obvious swipe at Yamal. Bellingham wrote: "Talk is cheap. HALA MADRID SIEMPRE!!!

But Bellingham was keen to focus mainly on the win. Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "It’s a very important victory for us. We’re very happy and it’s a good day. We all put in a huge effort. That’s why we deserve the three points. In the first half, we were really decisive with the ball. Every time we had possession, it ended with a good shot or something positive. In the second half, it was more defensive work. (Eder) Militao, (Dean) Huijsen, (Alvaro) Carreras and (Dani) Carvajal when he came on were very good. But it was a magnificent performance from the whole team."