Jude Bellingham admits he's been left 'lost for words' by Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Jr but insists he's 'earned' the right to play alongside Real Madrid superstars Real Madrid J. Bellingham LaLiga Vinicius Junior K. Mbappe

Jude Bellingham says he is often "lost for words" by Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, but hopes he has a similar effect on his Real Madrid co-stars.