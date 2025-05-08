Everything you need to know about Josip Sutalo's salary details playing for Ajax

Croatian defender Josip Sutalo moved to the Netherlands to join Ajax in 2023, having previously played for Dinamo Zagreb after coming through their youth system.

Sutalo has been a reliable presence at the back for both Ajax and Croatia after a somewhat rocky start in Amsterdam, consistently delivering strong performances now.

He remains a key player in the current Ajax setup, with his ball-playing abilities playing a crucial role in the team’s build-up play.

Article continues below

In addition to his importance on the pitch, Sutalo is also one of the highest-paid players in the Ajax dressing room. His current contract runs until 2028, and he is well-compensated for his role.

But exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross