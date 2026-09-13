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Jose Mourinho brushes off pressure over Yan Diomande selection as Real Madrid starlet makes first Santiago Bernabeu start
Mourinho rejects pressure over starlet selection
Following the 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano that showcased both the potential and the growing pains of a new-look Madrid, Mourinho addressed the media to clarify his stance on team selection. The focus was heavily placed on Diomande, the young talent who made his first start at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite the noise surrounding the player's arrival and the expectations from the fans, Mourinho was quick to assert his authority.
“I’m a bit too old to feel the pressure to pick him. There are squads where you have to pray that nobody gets injured, and others with plenty of options. I’m 100 per cent sure that if Diomande doesn’t start today, the first question would be why he isn’t playing or when he’ll play. Our bench is packed with quality, and after every match there’ll be questions about why one player starts and not another," Mourinho said.
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Evaluating Diomande's tactical progress
Mourinho has offered a balanced assessment of Diomande, highlighting both the player's raw talent and the areas where he must improve. Tthe manager was quick to point out that the player is still adapting to the demands of a club of Madrid's stature.
When asked about the youngster's performance, Mourinho said: "Diomande is improving progressively. He hasn't been involved in top-level European football very long. He's had the last season at Leipzig and not much more. He has a lot to learn from a tactical point of view. But you can see he has incredible potential in one-on-ones, his crossing, and his shooting. He's a very strong player who gives us a lot of options. He can play in Vinícius Junior's position, or on the right ... I want to see Diomande evolve, because I know what the other players can give me," he explained.
Balancing the squad and managing Guler
The tactical dilemma for Mourinho extends beyond just one player, as he manages a squad brimming with creative talent including Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz. The Real Madrid boss acknowledged that the depth of his squad inevitably leads to scrutiny whenever the line-up is announced. He emphasized that every player has a role to play and that the competition for places is a sign of a healthy elite environment.
"Arda is very good. Brahim had a very good match against Inter. Diomande is working hard to improve and has great potential. We’ve got a strong squad, but to answer your question, Arda is very good; he’s got a lot of quality and has a positive influence on the team’s play. When he came on, he made a real difference to the game," the manager stated.
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Physical fatigue and tactical shifts
Despite the eventual scoreline against Rayo, Mourinho was honest about his team’s fluctuating performance levels. He noted that the heavy schedule, including recent Champions League exertions, had left his players mentally and physically drained by the second half. This drop in intensity allowed Rayo to grow into the game, a situation Mourinho had anticipated. The manager pointed to key players like Jude Bellingham as examples of how the demanding nature of the season is currently affecting the squad’s ability to maintain high-pressing standards for a full ninety minutes.
“It was a 45-minute match. That was the end of it, and there’s nothing more to say. I knew the team didn’t have the physical or mental strength to play the second half like the first. A good illustration of what I’m saying is how Bellingham played without any energy for the last ten minutes. Energy isn’t just physical, but mental too. Our concentration dropped, and we made mistakes and lost possession during the build-up. We also struggled to press, and Rayo – who hadn’t threatened in the first half – had more shots on goal. I expected the match to go this way, given our Champions League experience," Mourinho noted.
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