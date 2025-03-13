Jose Mourinho Allan Saint-Maximin Fenerbahce 2024-25Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Jose Mourinho posts savage 'overweight' response to Allan Saint-Maximin after axing ex-Newcastle winger from Fenerbahce squad for Rangers clash

J. MourinhoFenerbahceA. Saint-MaximinEuropa LeagueRangers vs FenerbahceRangers

Jose Mourinho has delivered a savage “overweight” response to Allan Saint-Maximin questioning his selection calls for Fenerbahce’s clash with Rangers.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • French forward dropped by Portuguese coach
  • Will play no part in clash with Gers at Ibrox
  • Europa League quarter-final spot up for grabs
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match