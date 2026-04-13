José Mourinho wants to stay on as Benfica manager next season, he said on Sunday after his side’s 2-0 win over CD Nacional. The 63-year-old Portuguese coach is already planning for the campaign ahead.
Translated by
José Mourinho has reached a definitive decision about his future at Benfica
Mourinho insists that his future at Benfica is not his to decide. “It depends entirely on whether the club wants me to still be here after the summer.”
The former Real Madrid, Inter and Chelsea boss stresses that he wants to stay on as coach of the Portuguese record champions and that the club is meeting his expectations. “In any case, my desire to stay at Benfica does not depend on the investment in the team.”
Mourinho outlines his pre-season plans. With many first-team players set to travel to North America for the World Cup, the coach—nicknamed “The Special One”—will turn to Benfica’s youth academy.
“I’m looking for the small elite within the elite,” says Mourinho, who intends to fast-track this group into the first team. “I want to ensure the first team remains strong during a busy schedule, as this would allow me to create greater squad depth.”
Mourinho was sacked by Turkish side Fenerbahçe last summer after failing to qualify for the Champions League. The club were beaten by Benfica in the play-off round, with Mourinho taking over as manager there in September.
Benfica currently sit third in Liga Portugal, two points behind second-placed Sporting Portugal (71), who hold the final Champions League qualifying berth. FC Porto, coached by former Ajax boss Francesco Farioli, lead the standings with 76 points.