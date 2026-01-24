Jose Mourinho once fly-kicked a TABLE in Chelsea dressing room in fit of rage, former Blues star reveals

Wright-Phillips came through the Manchester City ranks but left the Cityzens for Chelsea in 2005, and won the Premier League and FA Cup with the Blues before returning to City in 2008. And the former winger has revealed a remarkable incident that took place at half-time as Mourinho took his anger out on a table in the Chelsea dressing room.

"We came into the dressing room after a bad half," Wright-Phillips began on theIn The Mixer podcast. "I think I was subbed in that game. But we were all in there because nobody was allowed to go and warm up yet.

"Everybody had to be there at half-time. It was weird because Jose was in his office and we were all just sitting there and nothing was happening. It was quite quiet.

"Then he walked past as if he'd gone to the toilet and all of a sudden he came sprinting back in and fly-kicked the table. All the drinks went everywhere!

"I just looked on because I was still new at the club. I'm like, 'What just happened?' Then he just exploded... I quite like that though. I like that from a manager. Because he's showing us he cares.

"I'd rather a manager like that than the one that's quiet and talking behind your back and not explaining and not helping you get better. He would just tell you as it is. Players would crumble at that I think now."

