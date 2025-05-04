Bitter Jose Mourinho claims Galatasaray title success 'was determined before the Super Lig even started' after Fenerbahce suffer damaging derby defeat against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Besiktas
Jose Mourinho claimed that Galatasaray's impending Turkish Super Lig title success was pre-determined after Fenerbahce lost to Besiktas on Sunday.
- Mourinho claims Galatasaray success pre-determined
- Fenerbahce lost to Besiktas on Sunday
- Gala lead by eight points with four games left