'It suits us!' - Jorrel Hato delighted with Liam Rosenior's impact at Chelsea after scoring in 5-1 FA Cup thumping of Charlton as new Blues boss matches Antonio Conte record in first game

The 19-year-old defender was voted as man of the match by the TNT viewers. Speaking with the channel on The Valley pitch, Hato said: "We knew it was going to be a difficult game here away at Charlton but I think we did a good job. We created a lot of chances, didn't give much away, only one goal but we did well."

On his first Chelsea goal, he added: "I was actually surprised that I hit it so that's why I didn't celebrate it, but very happy with my first goal for Chelsea and it's a nice way to do it. I knew it was in.

On playing his first FA Cup game, the youngster said: "I like these games. I like to fight, a lot of duels, today was a game like this so it was nice. It was a good game for me and a good game for the team."

When asked about the impact of his new manager, Hato replied: "He has his own way to play football and I think it is a good way and it suits us. We had a lot of meetings with him to try to explain how he wants to play because it was a short time and I think today we showed what he wanted."