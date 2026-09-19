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Zero halo for Cris! Jesus warns five Ballon d'Ors won't save skipper from bench drop
Jesus fires selection warning to iconic skipper Ronaldo
New Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus made his selection policy crystal clear regarding national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo after announcing a 25-player squad for their opening UEFA Nations League fixtures. The 72-year-old manager emphasized that individual reputation will carry no weight when deciding his starting team.
Addressing reporters, Jesus insisted that every squad member must earn their place based entirely on current training and match performances.
The boss added that achieving career milestones like reaching 1,000 goals should remain a primary focus at club level rather than with the national team.
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Manager declares Ballon d'Or status counts for zero
When asked about managing the scrutiny surrounding Ronaldo, Jesus took a direct stance on squad discipline. The manager noted that prior history and awards will not grant immunity from being dropped if performance levels dip below expectations.
Having worked together previously, the coach felt no need to hold private discussions before the squad announcement.
"Cris is a player like any other. If he performs well, he plays; if he doesn't perform well, he doesn't play," Jesus declared. "Cris has a different status, he has five Ballon d'Or awards, but does that count for my decisions? It doesn't count for anything, zero."
Tactical vision reshapes roles for Felix and Leao
Beyond clarifying his stance on CR7, Jesus outlined a distinct tactical identity that differs from predecessor Roberto Martinez. The manager confirmed he prefers a system utilizing two central attackers rather than a third midfielder, redefining key forward roles.
He explained that Joao Felix will operate strictly as a central striker, while Rafael Leao will also feature through the middle.
"Joao Felix isn't a player to play on the wing with me. He'll always be a second striker and a first striker," Jesus explained. "Rafael Leao always played as a first striker for me."
- AFP
Portugal prepare for intense Nations League window
Portugal begin their Group A4 title defence against Wales on September 24 at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. The squad then travel to face Norway on September 27 before visiting Denmark on October 1.
The quadruple round of fixtures concludes on October 4 when Portugal host Norway at the Estadio do Dragao.
With 13 players who previously worked under him included in the group, Jesus aims to implement his tactical ideas rapidly.
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