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Rahul Chalke

Jordan squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

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All you need to know about Jordan's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Jordan created history in the Asian qualifiers by securing a spot in their first-ever FIFA World Cup, set to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

After topping their group in the second round of qualification, Jordan were placed in a challenging group in the third round alongside South Korea, Kuwait, Palestine, Oman and Iraq.

In the 10 games Jordan played, they won four, drew four and lost just two, finishing with 16 points and securing second place behind South Korea. This remarkable performance earned them a place in the showpiece event for the first time in their history.

Despite a difficult previous decade marked by underwhelming performances and financial challenges within the federation, Jordan have defied the odds and are now on the path to glory.

While it is hard to predict how the Asian side will perform at the World Cup, reaching the knockout stage in their debut appearance would be a commendable achievement.

  • Jordan v South Korea: Semi Final - AFC Asian CupGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeepers

    In goal for Jordan, Yazeed Abu Laila has been a stalwart and is currently the most experienced goalkeeper in the squad. He started in all of Jordan's qualifier matches during their journey to the 2026 World Cup and is expected to remain the first-choice goalkeeper at the tournament. Abdallah Al Fakhouri of Al Wehdat is likely to serve as the backup.

    PlayerClub 
    Yazeed Abu LailaAl-Hussein
    Abdallah Al-FakhouriAl-Wehdat
    Mohamed Al-EmwasiAl-Najaf
    Nour Bani AttiahAl-Faisaly
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  • Jordan v Qatar:Final - AFC Asian CupGetty Images Sport

    Defenders

    In the backline, Jordan will rely on the presence of Yazan Al Arab, who has been a consistent and reliable figure in defence. Al Arab is currently the most experienced defender in the squad and recently made a move to FC Seoul. His leadership at the back will be of great importance for Jordan on the world stage.

    Alongside Al Arab, Abdallah Nasib, Mohammad Abu Al-Nadi, Yousef Abu Al-Jazar and Mohammad Hasheesh are other key defenders who played vital roles in Jordan’s successful qualifying campaign.

    PlayerClub
    Yazan Al-ArabSeoul
    Mohammad Abu Al-NadiSelangor
    Saleem ObaidAl-Hussein
    Yousef Abu Al-JazarAl-Hussein
    Mohammad HasheeshAl-Karma
    Husam AbudahabAl-Salmiya
    Abdallah NasibAl-Zawraa
    Hadi Al-HouraniAl-Faisaly
  • Iraq v Jordan: Round Of 16 - AFC Asian CupGetty Images Sport

    Midfielders

    In midfield, Jordan may not have an abundance of options, but they do have some reliable choices. Rajaei Ayed of Al-Hussein in the Jordan Pro League has been a consistent performer for both club and country and will be an important asset in midfield for the Asian side at the World Cup.

    Amer Jamous has also shown promise since making his debut for the national team and could prove to be a key player for Jordan.

    PlayerClub
    Noor Al-RawabdehSelangor 
    Rajaei AyedAl-Hussein
    Ibrahim SadehAl-Karma
    Amer JamousAl-Zawraa
    Mohammad Al-DawoudAl-Wehdat
    Nizar Al-RashdanQatar SC

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  • Jordan v Qatar: Final - AFC Asian CupGetty Images Sport

    Attackers

    Jordan’s shortage in midfield is well compensated by quality options in attack. Musa Al-Taamari of Rennes and Ibrahim Sabra of Lokomotiva Zagreb are currently the only players in the squad playing in Europe, with the former a vital part of Jordan’s success in recent years. Al-Taamari scored and assisted in a historic 2–0 win against South Korea in the semi-final of the AFC Asian Cup in 2024.

    Alongside Tamari, Mohannad Abu Taha, Yazan Al-Naimat and Ali Olwan are other forwards who make up a strong attacking unit for Jordan.

    PlayerClub
    Mohannad SemreenAl-Wehdat
    Mohannad Abu TahaAl-Quwa Al-Jawiya
    Musa Al-TaamariRennes
    Yazan Al-NaimatAl-Arabi
    Ali OlwanAl-Sailiya
    Mahmoud Al-MardiAl-Hussein
    Ibrahim SabraLokomotiva Zagreb
  • Jordan v Qatar: Final - AFC Asian CupGetty Images Sport

    Jordan's star players

    If Jordan are to perform well on the biggest stage in world football, they will need their best players to be firing on all cylinders. Up front, Musa Al-Taamari will be Jordan’s primary attacking threat, with his flair on the wing crucial to the team’s offensive efforts.

    Alongside Al-Taamari, Yazan Al-Naimat will also play a key role in attack. His eye for goal could pose a serious threat to opposition defences. Ali Olwan has also been an important figure in Jordan’s frontline and could prove to be a valuable asset in front of goal.

    In midfield, Rajaei Ayed will be vital in maintaining the team’s structure and providing stability, while Yazan Al-Arab’s presence in the backline will be essential to strengthening the defence.

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    Predicted Jordan Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    In goal, Abu Laila is the undisputed starter and is expected to be between the sticks for Jordan at the 2026 World Cup.

    At the back, the trio of Abu Al-Nadi, Yazan Al-Arab, and Abdallah Nasib form a solid three-man defence, with each player bringing strong defensive qualities.

    In midfield, Mohannad Abu Taha and Ibrahim Sadeh are expected to cover the wider areas, while Amer Jamous and Rajaei Ayed will play key roles in central midfield.

    Up front, Musa Al-Taamari will be Jordan's main attacking threat, with Yazan Al-Naimat and Ali Olwan ready to convert chances near goal.

    Predicted Jordan starting XI (4-3-3): Abu Laila; Al-Nadi, Al-Arab, Nasib; Saadeh, Jamous, Taha, Ayed; Al-Taamari, Olwan, Al-Naimat.

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