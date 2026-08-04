Jordan Pickford to Chelsea? Shay Given claims Blues would 'jump at the chance' to sign Everton star if given any encouragement

Speaking courtesy of BOYLE Sports, Given expressed his surprise at the lack of transfer speculation surrounding Pickford despite his consistent displays at the top level.

Discussing the goalkeeper's situation, Given stated: "Jordan Pickford has been at Everton for nearly 10 years now and he's been England number one for most of that time too and he broke the appearance record for England World Cup games. It is strange that we haven't heard of other clubs moving in for him during that time.

"Maybe he's just really well-settled at Everton. We obviously don't know if there have been bids for Jordan over the years but there's usually a sort of goalkeeper merry-go-round some summers, like how we talk about managers moving on.

"Jordan has been in the game for so long you think he must be 34 or 35 but he's only 32. I moved to Manchester City when I was 33 and goalkeepers in general get better with age as well. He's got many years left at the top level but maybe Jordan is happy where he is. You'd think Chelsea would be on the phone tomorrow and jump at the chance to sign him if he gave them any encouragement.

"It does surprise me that we don't see any rumours around him because some of the saves he produces for Everton are just phenomenal. I remember him tipping one over the crossbar from Sandro Tonali at St James' Park last season, it was unbelievable but he has that in his locker.

"He's a bit of a 'Steady Eddie', and if you think I'm playing him down by saying that, I'm not. I'm playing him up.

"When you've got a goalkeeper who is that steady, it's a real plus, and he's got a real personality. Some people say it can spill over at times, but it shows his passion and hunger and desire for the team to do well. It's his will to win, you can't coach that or teach it. It's just who he is, and I don't mind that at all."