Jordan Henderson Ajax 2024-25
Rohit Rajeev

Jordan Henderson to team up with Mason Greenwood? Marseille plot move for ex-Liverpool midfielder but face battle with Premier League side for free transfer

J. HendersonMarseilleTransfersLigue 1Nottingham Forest

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has attracted the interest of Ligue 1 giants Marseille but they face competition from Nottingham Forest for his signature.

  • Marseille is interested in signing Henderson
  • Forest also open to signing veteran
  • Englishman could leave Ajax in free transfer
