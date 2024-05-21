Jordan Henderson England 2023Getty
Chris Burton

Jordan Henderson won't be going to Euro 2024! Ajax midfielder to be left out of England's 30-man provisional squad as he pays price for disastrous club season

Jordan HendersonEnglandEuropean ChampionshipAjaxLiverpoolEredivisie

Jordan Henderson has reportedly been left out of England’s provisional squad for Euro 2024 despite previously being a favourite of Gareth Southgate.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Former Liverpool captain overlooked
  • Endured difficult spell in Saudi Arabia
  • Struggled for a spark in the Netherlands
Article continues below

Editors' Picks