Jordan Henderson reveals how he convinced Cole Palmer & Morgan Rogers to give him Chelsea free-kick duties

Henderson has shed light on the amusing negotiations that took place on the pitch before his stunning free-kick goal against Bournemouth. Despite having younger, high-profile specialists like Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers standing over the ball, the experienced midfielder successfully staked his claim to take the set-piece. Henderson revealed that the decision was rooted in hours of practice at Cobham alongside Chelsea's set-piece coach, Austin MacPhee.

Speaking after the match, Henderson detailed the confidence shown in him by the coaching staff. "Some of the lads and Austin have a little bit of confidence in me, so when I have some confidence in me, I can step up and take it. But we've been working on it in training for the past week or two, to be fair, and I was pretty consistent. Austin said: 'Forget it, that's what we're doing'. Morgs wasn't too happy, but when we got there he said: 'Go on then'. Cole said: 'Which corner are we celebrating in when you score?!' So I said they wanted the right, then put it in, thankfully," Henderson revealed.