'I'm very much the issue' - John Textor highlights 'corruption' accusations and labels himself an 'agent of change' as ex-Lyon chief slams French football over relegation
Former Lyon chief John Textor has labelled himself an 'agent of change' as he slammed French football's 'corrupt' governance and watchdog decisions.
- Lyon won its appeal and has been reinstated to Ligue 1
- Textor criticises the DNCG's decision-making process
- Crystal Palace's Europa League spot now at risk