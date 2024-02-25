John Terry posts cheeky naked photo with Carabao Cup on Instagram as Blues prepare to take on Liverpool in Wembley final

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeJohn Terry posts cheeky naked photo with Carabao Cup on Instagram as Blues prepare to take on Liverpool in Wembley finalChelseaEFL CupChelsea vs LiverpoolLiverpoolJohn Terry shared a bizarre naked photo with the Carabao Cup ahead of the Blues' clash against Liverpool at Wembley.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTerry posts bizarre throwback photo with Carabao Cup trophyWon three Carabao Cup titles with ChelseaBlues take on Liverpool in Carabao Cup final