John Terry breaks silence as Chelsea legend sensationally comments on links to Oxford manager's job

Terry has publicly ruled himself out of the vacant managerial position at Oxford, bringing an abrupt end to rumours that gathered pace over the weekend. Reports had suggested the Championship side were considering the former England defender as they search for a new head coach amid a difficult campaign.

Oxford currently find themselves near the foot of the table and are in urgent need of stability after a poor run of results. That context made the speculation around Terry particularly eye-catching, given his lack of experience as a number-one manager but vast pedigree as a player and assistant coach at the highest level.

The rumours resurfaced despite Terry previously expressing frustration earlier this year at not being given opportunities to launch his managerial career. However, rather than embracing the link as a possible breakthrough, the 44-year-old instead moved decisively to distance himself from the role and clarify his position.